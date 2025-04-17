Attorney notice: Special elections coming for lawyer members of three circuit judicial commissions



17 April 2025

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Because of resignations, special elections have been called for June 4, 2025, pursuant to Rule 10.07 , to fill lawyer vacancies in the following circuit judicial nominating commissions: Those wishing to be considered should refer to Rule 10.10 for information about nominations. The remainder of Rule 10 contains additional information about elections for and the operation of nonpartisan judicial commissions.

###

Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676



