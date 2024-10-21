ViaPath Technologies partners with Zenova to Introduce Telehealth App Connecting Incarcerated Patients to Quality Care

The secure ZenovaCare platform streamlines patient requests, scheduling, and direct access to care, decreasing safety risks and lowering costs.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the global leader in communications technology for corrections, ViaPath Technologies, announces a partnership with correctional healthcare pioneer Zenova. Leveraging their expertise in communications technology, they are introducing a new telehealth application to streamline and automate health requests, triage, appointment scheduling, virtual consultations, and prescription refills in correctional facilities. The first-of-its-kind ZenovaCare gives patients quicker access to quality care and reduces the safety risks and costs associated with moving patients throughout the secure facilities.

“ZenovaCare is a revolutionary platform for incarcerated patients, who often have a higher-than-average rate of chronic conditions,” said Matt Caesar, Chief Performance Officer at ViaPath Technologies. “We are excited to partner with Zenova to improve the process which allows remote medical personnel to assess patient requests and connect them to the healthcare they need more quickly, securely, safely, and cost-effectively.”

ZenovaCare integrates with ViaPath Technologies’ industry-leading Inspire® tablets, specifically designed for secure and efficient communication, and the secure and HIPAA-compliant Sick Call Triage Portal, a digital platform for managing and prioritizing patient requests. This integration allows ZenovaCare to automatically route an incarcerated patient’s electronically submitted health request form to medical personnel for triage and video consultation.

“ZenovaCare has created a virtual door that allows our providers unprecedented access to connect with patients directly in their housing units. This innovation will revolutionize care delivery in correctional settings,” said Shawn Valenta, Vice President at Zenova. Early outcomes have demonstrated an over 90% drop in medical grievances related to patients requesting to be seen, and the incarcerated patients using the app have so far given it a 92% approval rating.

“At a time when many prisons and jails are facing staffing shortages and tight budgets, expanding telehealth options helps correctional systems address limited resources,” said Becky Scott, Director of Hudson County (NJ) Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. “By bringing care directly into the housing units of correctional facilities, we are significantly decreasing unnecessary internal movement of incarcerated patients, minimizing safety risks and the spread of contraband throughout the facility.”

Benefits of ZenovaCare:

Improved access to care: ZenovaCare increases the speed, clarity, convenience, flexibility, and communication autonomy between incarcerated patients, providers, and correctional staff. Better collaboration improves the quality and continuity of patient care. ZenovaCare also enables providers to treat more incarcerated patients and offers more critical services, such as chronic disease management, mental health counseling, and substance abuse treatment.

Enhanced security and safety: By offering some virtual medical consultations within housing units, ZenovaCare significantly decreases the security risks and safety hazards of transporting and escorting incarcerated individuals to and from external healthcare facilities. It also helps reduce the exposure and transmission of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, among incarcerated individuals and staff, providing a secure environment for all.

Reduced costs: ZenovaCare is a cost-effective solution that reduces the costs of providing healthcare in correctional facilities, such as staff salaries, transportation, security, and overhead. By improving compliance and access to quality care, ZenovaCare also helps reduce the costs of potential malpractice litigation and liability, ensuring financial stability.

Increased compliance: ZenovaCare uses state-of-the-art encryption, authentication, and audit trails to protect data and communication, ensuring compliance with healthcare privacy regulations and promoting transparency and accountability for incarcerated patients and healthcare providers. In addition, virtual services have contributed to a significant improvement in clinical documentation and in adherence to NCCHC standards.

About Viapath Technologies

ViaPath provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for both current and formerly incarcerated individuals. ViaPath is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more, please visit viapath.com.

About Zenova

Zenova’s mission is to improve care quality and efficiency by tailoring a suite of telehealth services to address the most significant clinical challenges in correctional healthcare. From streamlining workflows to implementing cutting-edge technologies, our tailored strategies prioritize efficiency, effectiveness, and exceptional value delivery. Nationally recognized telehealth experts lead Zenova, which provides services such as virtual emergency care, virtual nursing, virtual primary care, telepsychiatry, and virtual mental health. To learn more, visit zenovacare.com.

