SRI collaborates with the ATLA, Japan Ministry of Defense, to accelerate advanced research

Japan’s new Defense Innovation Science and Technology Institute (DISTI) aims to solve complex research problems and accelerate emerging technologies into use.

We’re honored to work on this important initiative with ATLA and lend our long history and deep understanding of technology innovation and commercialization.” — David Parekh, CEO of SRI

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SRI is collaborating with the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA), Japan Ministry of Defense, in support of a new technology research institute, the Defense Innovation Science and Technology Institute (DISTI), to pursue breakthrough research on deep technologies that solve complex problems facing Japan’s national security.This new research institute will develop breakthrough defense technologies aimed at addressing Japan’s national security challenges by mobilizing expertise across Japanese academia and industry. The collaboration between SRI and ATLA represents a significant step forward in addressing the security challenges of the 21st century and builds on SRI’s 60-year history of working with Japanese industry and government.Working with Cindy Daniell, an industry consultant and former DARPA program manager, SRI will help define and manage a program for DISTI on specific technology areas of critical importance to ATLA.In addition, the SRI team and Daniell will build on their joint experience working in Southeast Asia and Central Europe to share knowledge and provide coaching to Japanese program managers across DISTI. The SRI team has a unique understanding of the key principles required for advanced research projects, as practiced by U.S. government agencies, with a history of developing successful breakthrough technologies.“We’re honored to work on this important initiative with ATLA and lend our long history and deep understanding of technology innovation and commercialization,” said David Parekh, CEO of SRI. “Our team aligns perfectly with the mission of the Defense Innovation Science and Technology Institute, and together, we will develop programs that can help enhance global security and benefit the Japanese people.”SRI is an independent nonprofit research institute headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., with a rich history of supporting government and industry. We create and deliver world-changing solutions for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future. For more than 75 years, we have collaborated across technical and scientific disciplines to discover and develop groundbreaking products and technologies and bring innovations and ideas to the marketplace. Learn more at www.sri.com . Contact Kelly Brieger for more information.

SRI: Turning "what-if" into reality for more than 75 years

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.