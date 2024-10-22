Sociable AI Launches Discovery – A Free Social Listening Tool

Sociable AI - Unlimited Social Media Interaction Discovery - A social listening tool

CHATTANOOGA , TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sociable AI, a leading humanized AI platform for social media automation, just made their exclusive social listening tool, Discovery, free of charge for everyone.

“This tool has been proven to be most beneficial for smaller businesses and creators who are trying to grow their social media accounts, and I know how hard that is,” said Thomas Noh, founder and CEO of Sociable AI. “I don’t recommend spending money on marketing software for those who are just starting out, hopefully this can be helpful to jump start their growth journey” he added.

This tool allows users to “discover” the latest trending social media posts tailored to different industries. It aims to help marketers stay updated on trends and enhance their social listening at a glance. The algorithm measures views, recency, and engagement to display the best-performing content daily.

The free tool does not offer the full capability of its paid version: the ability to search for specific hashtags or keywords and AI-generated engagement for viral content will remain limited to paid users.

The free version of Discovery is now available on the Sociable AI website for Instagram and LinkedIn, accessible to anyone who wants to stay ahead of industry trends. For more information about Discovery and to explore its possibilities, visit https://www.sociable.how/discovery

About Sociable AI:

Sociable AI is a web app that trains branded AIs that automate personalized social media interactions. By blending technology with creativity, Sociable AI enables brands to engage their audiences authentically and effectively at a scale. Thomas Noh founded the company in 2023, which is now valued at $3 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.sociable.how

