R.I. Board of Elections Releases Guidance Regarding Poll Checkers, Runners and Watchers for November 5th General Election

CRANSTON, R.I. – Ahead of the November 5th General Election, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has released a detailed memo regarding the presence and allowed activities of poll checkers, runners, and watchers at the polls on election day.

"Rhode Island law allows political parties to appoint poll checkers, runners, and watchers to play specific roles monitoring polling locations on election day," said Board of Elections Executive Director Miguel Nunez. "This memo is designed to clearly explain the process of appointing poll checkers, runners, watchers, as well as access by public observers, and their permitted activities at the polls. Our goal is also to remind all candidates, voters, and the public that no one may willfully hinder the orderly conduct of an election."

Anyone with questions regarding this memo and the appointment and roles of poll checkers, runners, and watchers should contact the Board of Election at 401-222-2345 / boe.elections@elections.ri.gov.

# # #