Activate Care and Select Health Expand Partnership to Address Social Determinants of Health in Utah

Partnership to provide critical support for SelectHealth’s Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and D-SNP members with unmet social needs.

We are proud to partner with Select Health, an organization that shares our commitment to improving health equity. ” — Ted Quinn

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Activate Care , a leading provider of data-driven insights and Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) services nationwide, today announced an expanded partnership with Select Health , a non-profit health plan committed to helping members and everyone in their communities stay healthy. Building on their successful collaboration in Colorado, Activate Care's Path Assist program will now be available to Select Health's Community Care, Medicare Advantage and D-SNP members in Utah.Through the Path Assist program, Community Health Workers (CHWs) will work along with Select Health's Care Managers to conduct comprehensive SDOH assessments and connect members with essential resources such as food assistance, transportation, and housing support. This holistic approach aims to address the underlying social factors that significantly impact health outcomes."At Activate Care, our mission is to empower individuals to overcome unmet social needs and achieve their optimal health,” said Ted Quinn, CEO and Co-Founder of Activate Care. “We are proud to partner with Select Health, an organization that shares our commitment to improving health equity. Together, we will continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of members in Nevada, Colorado and Utah."Dr. Heather O’Toole, Chief Medical Officer, emphasized the importance of this partnership, “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Activate Care to identify and support our members with SDOH needs. By addressing these critical social factors, we can ensure our members receive the comprehensive care they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives.”This expanded partnership demonstrates a shared dedication to addressing the complex challenges faced by individuals with unmet social needs. By combining their expertise and resources, Activate Care and Select Health are taking significant strides toward improving health equity and fostering healthier communities.About Activate CareActivate Care is a mission- and data-driven leader in proactive social risk management solutions. Our expertise and experience designing and implementing innovative care models, coupled with our cloud-based CareLink platform, helps communities across America address social drivers of health (SDOH) and create better whole-person care.. Activate Care's Path Assist program is a community care model aimed at improving the health of targeted Medicaid and at-risk populations. Path Assist provides evidence-based and person-centered support to address unmet health-related social needs by reducing health inequities and improving the quality of care in defined geographies. To learn more, visit activatecare.com.About Select HealthSelect Healthis a nonprofit health plan dedicated to simplifying healthcare for its more than 1 million members across the Mountain West. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Health of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible, Select Health is committed to making this possible through simple, sincere, and seamless experiences and products. Deeply rooted in value-based care, Select Health offers commercial and government medical plans, as well as dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management. For more information, visit selecthealth.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

