Exclusive Documentary Screening Hosted by Olive Branch Mission

Join us for a private screening of an unreleased documentary titled "Americans With No Address" narrated by actor William Baldwin.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: ERIN SHADE, Director of Development(773) 350-6378emshade@obmission.orgOlive Branch Mission Hosts Exclusive Documentary Screening: “Americans With No Address”On Saturday, October 19th Olive Branch Mission is hosting an exclusive screening of an unreleased documentary title “Americans With No Address.” Narrated by actor William Baldwin, this film exemplifies the increasing homeless crisis sweeping America and captures the untold stories of those experiencing homelessness.Olive Branch Mission invites the media to attend along with various local lawmakers and leaders to view this eye-opening screening this Saturday, October 19th at 6:00pm at St. Rita’s High School Auditorium located at 7740 S. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620, Door 15. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and initiate solution-based conversations about the increasing human cost of homelessness. Watch the trailer here. Olive Branch Mission Board member Sir Dr. Walt Whitman and the well-known Soul Children of Chicago will be performing prior to the documentary screening. Updated: we have confirmed that Brandie Knazze , Commissioner of Chicago's Department of Family and Support Services, and Sendy Soto , Chicago's first Chief Homelessness Officer will be in attendance.Olive Branch Mission has the unique opportunity to screen the documentary through a partnership with Robert Craig Films. The documentary is a precursor to a feature-length film titled “No Address” to be released on February 25, 2025, starring William Baldwin, Ashanti, Ty Pennington, Beverly D’Angelo, and others.# # #As a dedicated partner on the frontlines in the fight to end homelessness, Olive Branch Mission (OBM) is committed to creating hope and change for all individuals experiencing homelessness. With a 157 year track record of continuous operation in Chicago, OBM is passionately engaged in creating opportunities for life transformation, growth, development and restoration of individuals and families.

Trailer: "Americans With No Address"

