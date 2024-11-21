HOCS Consulting Delivers Zero Trust Solutions for Better Remote Workforce Security

New Zero Trust model replaces VPNs to provide secure, scalable access for remote teams.

With Zero Trust, HOCS Consulting is leading the way in providing our clients with a more secure and efficient way to protect their remote workforces” — Richie Sinnreich

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOCS Consulting is rolling out industry-leading Zero Trust security solutions for remote workforces, offering clients a more secure alternative to traditional VPNs. The Zero Trust model ensures that no device or user is granted network access without explicit authorization, bettering security in an increasingly remote work environment.In contrast to VPN systems, which expose entire networks to potential breaches, the Zero Trust framework limits access only to specific resources. This approach reduces the risk of unauthorized access, even if multi-factor authentication (MFA) is compromised.Key Benefits of Zero TrustHOCS Consulting’s Zero Trust solution provides:– Selective Access: Users are granted access to only the specific applications or data they need, rather than the entire network.– Advanced Security: Even if MFA is bypassed, the Zero Trust model prevents unauthorized access to sensitive information.– Remote Scalability: This solution is designed to meet the needs of businesses with growing remote teams, ensuring consistent security no matter where employees are located.“With Zero Trust, HOCS Consulting is leading the way in providing our clients with a more secure and efficient way to protect their remote workforces,” said Richie Sinnreich, CEO at HOCS Consulting. “This approach replaces outdated VPNs and keeps our clients safe from potential security breaches.”Secure Future for Remote WorkAs remote work becomes the norm for many businesses, HOCS Consulting is committed to providing advanced security solutions that adapt to modern work environments. The company is already migrating clients to the Zero Trust model, with plans to fully integrate the solution across all industries it serves.About HOCS ConsultingHOCS Consulting is a full-service managed service provider serving organizations throughout the United States. Since 1991, we have been providing innovative, personalized solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and more. HOCS Consulting is best known for its reputation for excellence, integrity and always doing what’s best for our clients. To learn more, visit their website or call 866-246-4627.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.