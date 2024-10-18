Boating restrictions in effect due to Hurricane Milton

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is advising the public that several rivers across the state are currently experiencing significant flooding as a result of Hurricane Milton. The impacted rivers include the Suwannee/Santa Fe, St. Johns and Withlacoochee rivers. Flooding conditions along these rivers have led to the implementation of safety measures to protect the public.

As floodwaters rise, specific areas of these rivers have reached established flood levels, triggering Idle Speed/No Wake zones. These restrictions are enforced when NOAA and U.S. Geological Survey flood gauges indicate that water levels have reached critical points. Boaters navigating through these zones must reduce their speed to idle and ensure their wake does not create a hazard.

Portions of the Withlacoochee River Closed to Vessel Traffic

Due to extreme flooding, some sections of the Withlacoochee River are currently closed to all vessel traffic. This decision has been made for public safety as rising water levels can create dangerous conditions, such as submerged hazards, fast currents and debris, making navigation treacherous. Boaters are urged to avoid these areas entirely until water levels recede and normal conditions are restored.

Stay Informed and Follow Safety Guidelines

To ensure safety and compliance with these restrictions, the FWC strongly encourages all boaters to stay informed about current river conditions. For the most up-to-date information on Idle Speed/No Wake zones, river closures and other important alerts, visit MyFWC.com/Boating, click on “Waterway Management” and then on the “Alert!” banner at the top of the page.

"Safety is our top priority," said FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader Maj. Bill Holcomb. "We are working closely with local officials and monitoring water levels to make adjustments as conditions change. We ask all boaters to respect these temporary restrictions and stay alert to any updates as the situation evolves."

Please remember that high river levels can present hidden dangers such as strong currents, submerged debris and altered landscapes. Boaters are urged to exercise extreme caution during this time and avoid unnecessary travel on affected waterways.