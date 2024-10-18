Perry, Houston County, Georgia (October 18, 2024) - At the request of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of an inmate at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Perry, Georgia.

The inmate, Dave Woodward, age 32, of Perry, Houston County, Georgia, was booked into the facility at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. At about 1:00 p.m., Woodward collapsed in his cell, and deputies rendered medical aid. Woodward was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed on Woodward at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Houston Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.