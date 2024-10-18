Halloween Festival & Jack-O’-Lantern Hike

Looking for a “wild” family adventure for Halloween this year?

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is inviting families to attend its annual Halloween Wildlife Festival and Jack-O’-Lantern Hike at the Kehoe Education Center on Point of Pines Road in Castleton on Wednesday, October 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The festival highlights Vermont species through educational stations, crafts and campfire activities led by Vermont State University Students. Kids will learn about the creepy, crawly critters that reside in Vermont and have a chance to get decked out in their costumes before the traditional trick-or-treat night.

One of the other highlights of the evening is a jack-o-lantern lit nature walk. Families will embark on a self-guided walk through the Kehoe trail system while admiring hundreds of carved jack-o-lanterns.

“October is a perfect time to highlight the fun of Halloween while focusing on the critters that make it so special,” said Education Specialist Corey Hart. “This event gives families a chance to enjoy the season in a fun way and to learn that these animals may not be so scary after all.”

Admission and activities are free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome. No registration is required. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

The Edward F. Kehoe Green Mountain Conservation Camp is operated by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. This event is sponsored by the department and students from Vermont State University Castleton campus.

For more information about the event, contact Corey Hart at corey.hart@vermont.gov or 802-565-5562. Organizers are seeking donations of pumpkins for the event, so anyone with spare pumpkins is asked to please get in touch with Hart. Pumpkin donations will be accepted until October 25.

For directions to the Edward F. Kehoe Green Mountain Conservation Camp, visit https://vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/gmcc.