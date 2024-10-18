PRESS RELEASE

October 17, 2024

Greenprint Partners Selected to Help Improve Stormwater Management at Manufactured Housing Communities

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the selection of Greenprint Partners to help manufactured housing communities (MHCs) better manage stormwater. Greenprint Partners will oversee a technical assistance and stormwater project for MHCs, which is backed by approximately $9.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. This project will significantly improve water quality.

“Mobile homes are an important part of our housing stock,” said Governor Phil Scott. “These ARPA funds will make sure mobile home parks provide their residents with clean drinking water and helps to keep our rivers and streams free of pollution.”

Greenprint Partners will support MHCs in building the stormwater controls needed to comply with requirements for Vermont’s 3-Acre stormwater permit. This permit mandates treating stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces like rooftops, roads, and parking lots that exceed three acres in size. This treatment reduces the amount of lake and stream pollution coming from developed areas, such as MHCs.

"Through this crucial initiative, we will ensure that our manufactured housing communities are equipped to manage stormwater effectively," said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. "With Greenprint Partners, we are taking a significant step toward cleaner water and healthier ecosystems in Vermont."

The project aims to provide both funding and technical support to MHCs with a focus on those with the greatest need. Greenprint Partners has excellent project team expertise in funding program design, stormwater construction project management, and partnership with MHCs. This expertise will be key to meeting the goals of clean water.

Learn more and get updates on the 3-Acre Funding Initiative webpage.

