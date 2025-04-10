PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – April 10, 2025

Media Contact:

Sloane Sullivan, ECO AmeriCorps Clean Water Communications Specialist

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-522-4042, Sloane.Sullivan@Partner.Vermont.gov

Clean Water Conversation Series Launch

Clean Water Community

Montpelier, Vt. – This spring, the Clean Water Initiative Program (CWIP) at the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is launching the second half of the 2025 Clean Water Conversation Series. These monthly webinars are free and open to the public. The series spotlights a variety of groups working on projects in your community to improve water quality in our rivers, lakes, ponds, and wetlands. Come learn with us about clean water successes making a difference across Vermont.

DEC will host four talks this spring and summer. Register or find more information on the following scheduled CWIP Clean Water Conversation Series webinars:

Vermont Agriculture Water Quality Partnership Annual Report

Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Join Alli Lewis from the Vermont Association of Conservation Districts to learn about the Vermont Agricultural Water Quality Partnership. She will be highlighting a clean water success story with a local family-owned farm to explore the ways in which collaboration between conservation groups, farmers, and non-regulatory state programs support water quality and healthy ecosystems.

Stormwater Infrastructure and the Green Schools Initiative

Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Learn from DEC’s Sarah Coleman about the Green Schools Initiative, a program created to help Vermont schools implement green stormwater practices. Join her and initiative partners to learn how school communities are protecting and enhancing local water quality.

Collaboration for Clean Water in the Northeast Kingdom

Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Connect with Conservation Science Director, Meg Carter, at NorthWoods Stewardship Center to learn about the clean water collaboration process with private landowners, Orleans Natural Resources Conservation District, Memphremagog Watershed Association, and others. In this historically underserved corner of the state, community bonds are essential to getting vital work done. Join to find out how they do it!

Clean Water Board and Budget

Thursday, August 7, 2025, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Hear from DEC’s Gianna Petito and Colleen Miller about the Clean Water Board and Budget process, underway this summer and fall to develop Vermont’s State Fiscal Year 2027 Clean Water Budget. Learn how the state and their partners work together to fund clean water initiatives in Vermont.

To request accommodations to attend a talk, email ANR.CleanWaterVT@Vermont.gov. Use “Clean Water Conversation Series Accommodations Request” as the subject line.

For updates on the series, subscribe to the email list. You can also find past recorded talks on the CWIP YouTube channel.

If Sloane Sullivan is not available at 802-522-4042 or Sloane.Sullivan@Partner.Vermont.gov, contact Rachel Wood at 802-461-7395 or Rachel.Wood@Vermont.gov.

###

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont's natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations. Visit dec.vermont.gov and follow the Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook and Instagram.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. To file a discrimination complaint, for questions, free language services, or requests for reasonable accommodations, please contact ANR’s Nondiscrimination Coordinator at ANR.CivilRights@vermont.gov or visit ANR’s online Notice of Nondiscrimination.