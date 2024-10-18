“Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade drew the participation of buyers from home and abroad

MACAU, October 18 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and co-ordinated by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM), the “Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making was held today (18 October) at the Macao Fashion Festival 2024 in Cotai Expo Hall C of The Venetian Macao, showcasing the latest works from various local fashion brands.

The event was attended by the President of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Cheong Kin Hong; the Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan; and the Director-General of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, Victoria Kuan, among others. At the event, several professionals from the local and foreign sector and fashion buyers were invited to attend the Fashion Parade, communicated with the designers, shared views about their works and the market and discussed cooperation opportunities.

This Fashion Parade showcased the works by fashion designers selected from the 10th Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making, in which a total of 64 sets of clothing were presented by models, including men’s and women’s stylish clothing, women’s casual and formal attire, which were highly acclaimed by design peers and the fashion industry. Participating designers included (in arbitrary order): Chan Cheok Lim, Chan Nga Leong, Ding Zhen, Lam I Man, Lao Ka Weng, Leong Man Teng, Ng Ka Wai and Samson Brady Mark.

IC has been organising the “Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making since 2014, providing a platform for the local fashion sector to promote the latest works. Through the Fashion Parade, IC hopes to increase the popularity of Macao’s fashion sector and brands so as to explore more business opportunities and promote the professionalism and market-oriented development of Macao’s fashion design industry.