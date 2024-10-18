[BAFTIS promotes collaboration] Macao segment facilitates 43 business matching discussions to accelerate overseas expansion of trade in services

MACAU, October 18 - The Macao segment of the 3rd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services (BAFTIS) was successfully held on 17 October, attracting nearly 150 enterprise representatives and industry professionals from Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao and beyond. Taking full advantage of multi-venue events, the 3rd BAFTIS was held in conjunction with the 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (29th MIF), where a number of substantive partnerships were forged through business matching, and participants in general found this event rewarding.

Themed “The Origin of Service Digitalisation, the Pilot Zone of Trade Digitalisation”, this year’s BAFTIS adopted a “B2B + project roadshow + exhibition + activities” model for the first time to promote regional economic integration and high-quality development. The activities in the Zhuhai venue will take place from 31 October to 1 November, with an exhibition area of 10,000 square metres, covering sectors such as digital trade, traditional service outsourcing, cross-border services and investment attraction services. Meanwhile, the service outsourcing segment was successfully held in Hong Kong on 16 October.

Centring on MICE and trade, the Macao segment provided an efficient communication platform empowered by a professional matching mechanism and successfully facilitated 43 business matching discussions. The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region also gave the attendees an overview of Macao’s MICE environment. In addition, a guided tour of MIF and a group visit to Macao’s MICE industry were also arranged during the event, which further enhanced co-operation and exchanges among enterprises.

The 3rd BAFTIS not only effectively linked supply and demand and enhanced industry integration, but also maximised its platform role to assist enterprises in their efforts to “go global”. It laid a solid foundation for the future development of trade in services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area while showcasing Macao’s strengths in the MICE industry and trade in services. It is hoped that more enterprises will join this platform to jointly propel the development and prosperity of trade in services in the Greater Bay Area.