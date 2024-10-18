Social Development Month: Building a Caring Society. Together

By Bathembu Futshane

The hallmark of a caring society is how it treats the most vulnerable in its midst. Since 1994 we have worked to create a society that works and cares for everyone and ensures development which leads to a better nation for all who live in it.

One of the key ways we have done this is through a basket of social services, and every year during Social Development Month in October, we further reflect on how far we have come in providing hope and dignity to everyone.

Since 1994 government has sought to provide hope through the provision of basic services such as water, sanitation, and electricity, along with providing a safety net for the most vulnerable.

Our basket of services includes social grants for the elderly, children and vulnerable persons. We have also worked to provide support through employment opportunities, food and nutrition programmes and financial assistance to combat the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

Our social assistance programme is at the heart of our nation and over 26 million citizens receive social assistance every month. Since 1994, this has helped to uplift millions of people from poverty and distress, and during Social Development Month we strive to bring these services to even more people.

During Social Development Month various outreaches and community visits will be conducted by the Department of Social Development (DSD). The outreaches will include community mobilisation and advocacy programmes, which consist of public meetings, dialogues and behavioural change programmes to invoke the change that is needed for true development.

The DSD will also collaborate with communities, NPOs, faith-based organisations and local leaders as well as educational institutions to instil positive values in our youth and deter them from engaging in various social ills such as bullying, gangsterism, violence and substance abuse.

Substance abuse is one of the major causes of social ills in South Africa and the rest of the world. Drugs lead to the breakdown of society and have a detrimental effect on families and our communities. We must at all costs, fight substance abuse as it is central to the existence of many social ills in our society.

World No Alcohol Day on 3 October 2024 was also marked during Social Development Month. The day was used by the Department of Social Development to place the spotlight on the dangers of alcohol abuse.

It remains a reality that substance abuse is often as a result of peer pressure, bullying, gangsterism or even violence at homes, which creates a vicious cycle of violence in our communities.

This violence often affects the most vulnerable members of society, including women, children and the elderly, who fall prey to various forms of violence and abuse, often at the hands of people they know and trust.

The DSD is committed to uplifting survivors of abuse and offers support such as child protection services and Khuseleka One Stop Centres which are a place of refuge, and a focal point for services facilitate healing and recovery.

There are various shelters across our nation that are aimed at supporting survivors of abuse. Through the National Shelter Indaba taking place from 16-18 October 2024 will promote progressive sheltering and safe environments for everyone.

Whilst government strives to uplift our society, we urge every individual to take responsibility, hold each other accountable and make the necessary changes for a better tomorrow for everyone. Together we can accelerate our development and pave the way for a stronger nation in the years to come.