Gauteng Health on water supply problem impacting on services at Jubilee Hospital

The ongoing water supply problems that have hit Hammanskraal and surrounding areas continue to negatively affect service provision at Jubilee Hospital.

This has led to elective surgeries being deferred while emergency cases are still given a priotiry. Out patients continue to be seen.

The Gauteng Department of Health pleads with the public to be patient as the dire situation is affecting smooth operations at the facility. This as the City of Tshwane is still adressing water quality challenges at Leeukraal Dam which has affected the Temba Water Treatment Plant.

The department would like to apologise to its patients and the public for the inconvenience that has been caused. The City of Tshwane is supplying the hospital with water via water tankers on a daily basis. While this is welcome, it is unfortunately, not sufficient to sustain services at as per normal.

We commend our healthcare workers for their commitment and for continuing to do their best to take care of patients under this circumstance.

Previously attempts were made to augment emergency water supply via borehole drilling, however, there was no sufficient underground water to make this option viable. It must be remembered that, health facilities, even with contingency measures in place still rely on constant supply of water from the relevant authorities to carry out health services.

