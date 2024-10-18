Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa launches National Strategic Hub for data-driven local government excellence, 22 Oct
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa will launch the National Strategic Hub, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming local government through data-driven decision-making. This innovative platform will serve as a catalyst for improving service delivery and operational efficiency across all municipalities in South Africa.
The National Strategic Hub offers the following key features:
1. Reliable Data Source: Establishing a single source of truth for public sector planning, ensuring all local government activities are informed by up-to-date and accurate information.
2. Comprehensive District Insights: Providing a 360-degree view of all district spaces, enabling a holistic understanding of the local government landscape.
3. Fostering Co-Governance: Engaging communities, private sector entities, and other stakeholders in real-time monitoring of what is happening within their local government spaces, enhancing transparency and participation.
4. Empowering Communities and Leadership: Equipping community members and political leaders with the tools to make informed decisions on resource allocation, planning, and service delivery.
5. Private Sector Collaboration: Enabling private sector entities to gain insight into district needs, fostering meaningful contributions toward local development.
6. Standardization and Collaboration: Promoting standardized planning and fostering collaboration across various government and non-governmental entities, aligned with the "all of government and all of society" approach.
7. Lifecycle Planning and Performance Monitoring: Supporting a cradle-to-grave planning model and ongoing monitoring of local government performance for continuous improvement.
This strategic hub marks a significant step in COGTA’s efforts to ensure every municipality works effectively by leveraging data to guide policy and operational decisions.
Details of the launch are as follows:
Date: 22 October 2024
Time: 9h00 – 13h00
Venue: Emperors palace, South Africa, 64 Jones Rd, O.R. Tambo, Kempton Park, 1620
For media enquiries, kindly contact:
Mr. Legadima Leso
Head of Communication
Cell: 066 479 9904
