Special Investigating Unit searches Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality premises

On 17 October 2024, the Upington Magistrate Court granted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) a warrant to search and seize evidence at the Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality premises in Upington, Northern Cape.

At 8h30 on Friday, 18 October, the SIU, assisted by the South African Police Service and Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, entered the municipality's premises to collect evidence that is in line with Proclamation 185 of 2024, which authorises the SIU to probe the procurement of and contracting the following 24 contracts:

Appointment of external security services.

Acquisition of security services from private security companies from December 2019 to December 2020.

Appointment of advocates and law firms between 2010 and 2020.

Appointment of a service provider to supply and construct clear-view fencing between 2018 and 2019.

Hire a tractor-loader-backhoe (yellow plant) and a tipper truck for 30 days to develop dump sites in Askham, Welkom, Kleinen Groot Mier, and Rietfontein.

Procurement of loggers for measuring flows and pressures in pipelines and for the ACIP project from a firm of consulting engineers in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Appointment of a service provider on 10 July 2013 to gather data for financial statements.

On 1 December 2017, service providers were appointed to hire sound and a stage for the Kersliggies event.

Construction of internal roads in Rosedale.

Upgrading of internal streets in Loubos.

Construction of a new Louisvale Road Sewerage Pump Station.

Construction of internal streets in Klein Mier

Paving of streets on Louisvale Road.

Electrification of 1 000 houses on Paballelo and Dakota Road

Repair and re-surface of CBD roads.

Construction of sports fields.

Construction of Leseding access road.

Planning, design and project management of various parks’ grounds in the municipal area.

Designing of civil services for Rosedale, Paballelo, Louisvale Road and Dakota Road.

Compilation of an immovable asset register.

Resealing a road surface.

Construction of a bridge between Paballelo and Rosedale.

Appointment of consultants and contractors.

Construction of four community sports facilities at Dakota Road, Paballelo, Rainbow and Rosedale

The SIU and Hawks collected all payment documentation, which included confirmation of goods/services received, requisition forms, Purchase Orders, Remittance Advice, Payment Vouchers, Reconciliation Reports, Monthly Statements from Service Providers, and Deviation forms captured from 1 January 2010 to September 2024, as stipulated in Proclamation 185 of 2024.

Furthermore, the SIU has collected electronic items such as laptops, computers, mobile devices, optical media (DVD/CD), audio recorders, computer data storage mediums, external hard drives, memory sticks, and cards.

The SIU has a reason to believe that a normal route of requesting information and documents would not have yielded positive results, hence it was deemed necessary to approach the Upington

Magistrate Court for a search warrant to seize documents and computers to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act) empowers the SIU to subpoena bank statements and cell phone records, search and seize evidence, and interrogate witnesses under oath to investigate allegations brought before it thoroughly.

The SIU is also empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations caused by corruption, fraud or maladministration. In line with the SIU Act, the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

