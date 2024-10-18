President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at the funeral of former Minister of Finance, Dr Tito Mboweni, 19 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Saturday, 19 October 2024, deliver the eulogy at the Special Official Funeral of the late former Minister of Finance, Dr Tito Mboweni.

The official funeral will take place at Nkowankowa Stadium in Tzaneen, Limpopo Province.

President Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 in honour of Dr Mboweni who passed away on Saturday, 12 October 2024, at the age of 65.

Dr Mboweni was the democratic South Africa’s first Minister of Labour from 1994 to 1999 in the Cabinet of Founding President Nelson Mandela.

He served as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank for a decade from 1999. Dr Mboweni also served as Minister of Finance in the administration led by President Ramaphosa from 2018 to 2021.

His funeral will feature ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za