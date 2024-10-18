Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi joins global leaders at WEF Urban Transformation Summit in San Francisco, 21 to 23 Oct

Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will join esteemed global leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Urban Transformation Summit in San Francisco.

The three-day Summit, taking place between 21 – 23 October 2024, brings together influential figures from business, government, civil society, and academia to explore innovative solutions for urban development under the theme "Mobilising global action for more inclusive and sustainable cities".

Minister Kubayi's participation underscores South Africa's commitment to shaping and contributing to vital global developmental conversations.

As a champion of pivotal policy discussions, Minister Kubayi’s collaboration with the WEF has positioned her as a key voice in the international exchange of knowledge.

She has championed South Africa’s national interest in discussions on government policies, innovation, and tourism and made significant contributions to the WEF's dialogues on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and tourism.

The WEF Urban Transformation Summit aims to strengthen public-private partnerships and drive collective action for a greater impact on global urban development.

Minister Kubayi's attendance demonstrates South Africa's dedication to addressing complex urban challenges and promoting sustainable development.

The Minister’s participation at the Summit will include delivering remarks at the Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony, participating in the Mayors and Urban Economic Leaders Forum and lead a pivotal discussion on Driving Climate Action in Cities.

Additionally, Minister Kubayi will address the Urban Innovation Forum session, focusing on Accelerating Urban Innovation, sharing valuable insights and expertise to drive progress in this critical area.

