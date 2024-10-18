Youth-Led Nonprofit Renovates Food Systems Around the World

FoodHI FoodHI FoodHI FoodHI FoodHI

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eat Well, Live Well.The simple slogan of FoodHI, a youth-led nonprofit, resonates with the hopes of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Since 2022, FoodHI has been at the forefront of harnessing the power of biotechnology and social advocacy to make food systems more safe, secure, and sustainable.Committed to community engagement, FoodHI has carried out impact projects in over 20 countries and distributed over 20,000 nutritious meals under its “Food Packet” Initiative. The organization’s collaborative programs and advocacy agenda are currently supported by the UN, UN FAO, World Food Forum (WFF) , and numerous accredited partners.Recently on October 17th, FoodHI co-organized the Global Youth Hackathon on Food Waste and announced the launch of a $5,000 Impact Fund to further support the winning youth entrepreneurs’ future journey at the WFF Flagship Event in Rome, Italy.Under Harrison and the team’s efforts, FoodHI has made significant progress in grassroots advocacy and landing international-level policy changes throughout 2024.Nairobi, KenyaOn March 6th at 18:00 East African Time, the FoodHI Kenya Capacity Building and Leadership Training Workshop commenced in Juja-Kiambu’s Hotel Blue Horn. National Director Xavier Isaiah Omondi started the workshop by introducing FoodHI’s newly set up community center, which is available for test-running sustainable practices of growing fresh produce. The team then met with Director of Research and Development David Guo to understand project opportunities available for the team in Nairobi. The session ended on a high note where the team pledged to lead the more than 80 members of the Kenya Chapter to launch grassroots advocacy projects for the “Food Packet” Initiative.From August to July, FoodHI and its local team partnered with Lions Clubs International China Chapter to carry out the Lions Love Nutritious Lunch Initiative, where the two nonprofits jointly donated over 6,000 healthy meals for school children throughout Kenya.Yangon, MyanmarFoodHI (Previously WHI), in collaboration with local ASEAN-supported initiative Next Gen Impact, has hosted several rounds of food donations throughout the townships of Yangon. FoodHI’s Myanmar National Director Shin Thant Shwe Eain has led supply donations at Aye Mya Myitta Orphanage in East Dagon Township and healthy lunchbox distributions in Central Yangon, helping over 1,000 in need. The team’s recent initiative, aiming to alleviate the devastating humanitarian disaster caused by the floods throughout the country, distributed essential food packages of dried fish and dried prawns to over 300 households through the emergency rescue organization “Law Ka Hi Ta Wa Ha.” Households of 7 to 8 individuals who receive the bags of supplies can sustain meals over three days. FoodHI recognizes the importance of collective action in times of crisis and reaffirms its commitment to ensure food security for those in need.Qatar and Gaza, PalestineFrom March 10th to April 9th, a food drive was organized at the Swiss International School in Qatar (SISQ) and the surrounding community during Ramadan. The donations were led by Cyrine Badji, the FoodHI National Director of the Country, to be directed to Gaza through the Qatar Red Crescent Society. Significant amounts of non-perishable food and humanitarian supplies were collected. Swiss International School teacher Mrs. Claire Olivier praised, “It was great to see the school community come together for this cause.”Shanghai, ChinaOn June 7th, in Shanghai, FoodHI hosted a large-scale food fair with Foodie to educate the public about its latest advances in promoting food safety. Chanel He, FoodHI’s Shanghai Chapter Leader, set up multiple connected stations, from taste-testing stations to delicious cuisines to the SafePlates APP Beta Launch Exhibit. Throughout its 4-hour duration, hundreds of students visited the joint fair, and all of them picked up at least some sort of new information, giving the event a 10/10 in post-event interviews.Calgary, CanadaOn May 26th, the STEM Competition event hosted by Alpine Research Challenge and FoodHI (Then known as WHI) began with a fast-paced knockout round to showcase the competitive and fun aspects of science. The team hosted a round of long-answer questions, physics workshops, and creative games for middle school students. The high note of the event came with the lunchtime food safety and literature review step-by-step guidance workshops spearheaded by the FoodHI Research Mentor Team from UCLA. Rie Hagashi from Grade 6 shares his excitement about the promising potential of biotechnology solutions, “This made me realize that science could go so much more beyond school."Seoul, South KoreaThroughout July and August, FoodHI partnered with the Journal of Emerging Scientists Initiative to carry out the Food Essay Competition, which garnered dozens of submissions. Led by South Korea Chapter Leader Eyoung Kim, the competition spanned throughout the Seoul Metropolis, Jeju Islands, and areas throughout the country. The top three winners were awarded one-on-one research opportunities with undergraduate mentors and opportunities to participate in UNESCO and UN collaborative projects.Growing from a technical group of ten to over 400 members across 40 countries, FoodHI has shown what true advocacy is, from its capabilities to find smart solutions to its down-to-earth approach to helping local communities. Harrison puts it this way, “High schoolers, undergraduates, and young professionals have infinite room for making mistakes. Repeated Trials. Embracing Risks. Late Night Sparks. Many hold similar aspirations to recreate food systems to be safe, secure, and sustainable—FoodHI is the perfect place where ideas can collide to make a change.”

