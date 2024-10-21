Barbara to Equip Iberdrola with Edge Computing Firmware for Secondary Substation

Barbara to Equip Iberdrola with Edge Computing Firmware for Secondary Substations Edge Computing for Secondary Substations

Barbara will adapt the edge computing firmware for Iberdrola´s substation sensorization and automation

Our aim is for this project to evolve into a successful Living Lab, where Iberdrola´s partners can contribute their edge solutions, continuously enhancing Iberdrola's edge ecosystem.” — Peter Rawlins, VP BizDev

MADRID, SPAIN, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbara, a leader in Edge Computing solutions for mission-critical industries, is proud to announce its role in a groundbreaking project with Iberdrola, one of the largest global energy companies, to drive the digital transformation of substations. Barbara will develop the firmware for

Iberdrola´s substation sensorization and automation.

.- Barbara's Edge Platform will empower third parties to integrate their software solutions driving the future of Iberdrola´s digital grid.

Barbara´s Edge Computing Platform for Real-Time Asset Monitoring.

Edge computing is rapidly gaining traction in industries with critical operations, as it overcomes the challenges of latency, security, and reliability typically linked to centralized data processing.

Barbara will deliver its Cybersecure Operating System and Node Manager, which will enable the remote management of edge devices and a centralized Tool and Edge Management System for the remote orchestration of applications running on Edge Nodes across Iberdrola’s secondary substations.

The project will be implemented at the Global Smart Grid Innovation Hub (GSGIHub) in Bilbao and at the Melancolicos substation laboratory.

‍‍Empowering the future of the Digital Grid: A Living Lab at Iberdrola.

Barbara’s Edge Platform will broaden Iberdrola's laboratories by incorporating a dynamic edge computation "Living Lab" which will enable third parties to integrate edge software solutions and use cases. By promoting collaboration, Iberdrola is paving the way for a future-proof, flexible, and secure digital grid.

Peter Rawlins, VP of Business Development at Barbara, remarked: "Our aim is for this project to evolve into a successful Living Lab, where Iberdrola´s partners can contribute their edge solutions, continuously enhancing Iberdrola's edge ecosystem."

The Power of Decoupling Hardware and Software in Substations: A Game Changer for the Digital Grid

The decoupling of hardware and software is a game changer for substations. Virtualization allows organizations to seamlessly deploy and update software without disrupting or replacing expensive hardware components, leading to significant cost savings and operational flexibility.

Moreover, by virtualizing the infrastructure, organizations gain greater flexibility to introduce new features, enhance security protocols, or fix software issues, all without disrupting the physical equipment. This ability to evolve and adapt the software layer ensures transformer substations remain future-ready while avoiding costly hardware overhauls.

Expected Impact of the Project.

The primary objective of this 18-month project is to assess the impact on Iberdrola’s substation efficiency and service quality. By virtualizing substation assets and adopting Barbara’s Edge Computing solutions, Iberdrola anticipates a measurable increase in operational efficiency and quality.

About Iberdrola - Global Smart Grid Innovation Hub

Iberdrola's Global Smart Grids Innovation Hub, located in Bilbao, is consolidating its position as a global centre of innovation and knowledge in smart grids to help respond to the challenges of the energy transition. The centre acts as a driving force for innovation, combining Iberdrola's technological capacity with that of more than 100 collaborating entities and companies.

About Barbara

Pioneering Secure Edge Computing in the Digital Grid.

With industrial cybersecurity at heart, Barbara is the Industrial Edge Platform for organizations seeking to overcome the challenges of working with real time data applications in mission-critical environments.

Barbara enables companies to easily deploy, configure, and maintain IT/OT integration applications across thousands of multi-vendor devices, offering high availability, privacy, and time-sensitivity that the cloud cannot match.

Today, leading companies in the Energy, Water Treatment, Utilities, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Industrial Logistics trust Barbara to digitize their operations relying on advanced cybersecure edge computing.

For more information, visit: www.barbara.tech

