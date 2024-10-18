Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Timor-Leste Welcomes the Chairman’s Statement of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits

Timor-Leste congratulates ASEAN and Lao People’s Democratic Republic for the successful conclusion of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits from 9-11 October 2024. We also express our gratitude to Lao PDR for their leadership throughout the year.

We welcome the decision to support the implementation of the “objective and criteria-based Roadmap for Timor-Leste’s Full Membership in ASEAN.” Timor-Leste appreciates the positive momentum towards our journey to accession into ASEAN and extends our sincere gratitude to ASEAN for recognizing our ongoing efforts. We also express our appreciation to member states for their continued support and commitment to this important process.

As a mark of progress, Timor-Leste looks forward to fulfilling the Roadmap criteria towards our full membership of ASEAN. Intense preparations are underway to ensure accession to the ASEAN agreements and legal instruments under the three pillars, as stipulated in the Roadmap.

Timor-Leste has undertaken several key steps towards ASEAN accession, including nationwide advocacy campaigns and dialogues to amplify ASEAN awareness, participation in capacity-building and leadership programs, and strengthening bilateral relationships with all ASEAN Member States. Timor-Leste also has an extensive technical work program, to introduce ASEAN legal frameworks into its national policy development, ensuring alignment and integration of government policies and regulatory frameworks with ASEAN standards.

Leadership at the highest levels of the Timorese Government has driven the accession process. The Timor-Leste Council of Ministers adopted a resolution to establish an inter-ministerial technical working group for ASEAN accession, which has catalyzed a dynamic whole-of-government work plan. Most recently, the 9th Constitutional Government has appointed a Vice-Minister for ASEAN Affairs to expedite the work for accession and oversees the Directorate-General for ASEAN Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, which coordinates and leads the accession process.

Timor-Leste remains committed towards this process and will continue to cooperate with ASEAN and dialogue partners on our journey towards full membership.

Finally, the Government of Timor-Leste also welcomes Malaysia’s Chairmanship in 2025, and looks forward to working closely with the Chair on matters of regional cooperation, including Timor-Leste’s accession. ENDS