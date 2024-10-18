Meal Replacement Drinks Market Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends, Segmentation, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global meal replacement drinks market size was valued at $4,460.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $9,036.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.The hectic schedule of the consumers are forcing them to look for food alternatives to replenish the nutrient requirements is expected to boost the growth of meal replacement drinks market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15983 Meal replacement drink is a nutritious beverage enriched with nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that may be used in place of a complete food meal by providing controlled amounts of nutrients and calories. A meal replacement drink satisfies an individual's appetite by supplying daily nutrients such as proteins, fibers, carbs, and beneficial fats. Furthermore, meal replacement beverages serve to refill an individual's calorie demands, strengthen immune system, maintain weight control, and provide body with important nutrients. Meal replacement beverages are available in the form of ready-to-drink shakes or as a powder that can be blended with soy milk or milk.Majority of individuals confuse protein shakes with meal replacement drinks. Protein shakes are intended to improve physical performance and muscle mass. Meal replacement shakes, on the other hand, are intended for weight control, wound healing, and rehabilitation. Protein shakes are intended to be consumed before and after a strenuous workout, whereas meal replacement drinks are intended to replace breakfast, lunch, or supper. Meal replacement shakes give the same nutrients as a meal, whereas protein shakes are designed to meet an individual's protein needs. The misinterpretation of protein shakes for meal replacement shakes poses a challenge for meal replacement industry participants. Lack of knowledge about meal replacement shakes and protein shakes is impeding sales and has a negative influence on the growth of the meal replacement business.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meal-replacement-drinks-market/purchase-options The meal replacement drinks market is segmented into product type, flavor, sales channel, and region. Depending on product type, the market is bifurcated into ready-to-drink and shakes premix. Depending on flavor, it is segregated into vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, banana, and others. By sales channels, it is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, drug stores & pharmacies, convenience stores, online channels, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).Players operating in the global meal replacement drinks market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their meal replacement drinks market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Amway International Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Trinkkost GmbH, Perrigo Company, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nestle S/A, Kellogg Company, Huel Inc., Atkins US., and USANA Health Sciences Inc. The other market players are National Beverage Corporation, Biofood EST, Saturo Foods GmbH, Nutrition & Sante Iberia SL, Soylent, Inc., Peeroton GMBH, Marico Pvt Ltd., Formulite Pty Ltd., NU Skincare inc., and Zywie Ventures Private Limited.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15983 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

