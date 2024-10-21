iCustoms Unveils Groundbreaking iENS Platform for EU ICS2 & GB Safety & Security Declarations

iCustoms Logo

Innovative AI-powered solution for fast and effortless cross-border trade

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iCustoms, is excited to announce the launch of its new iENS platform , designed to simplify and automate the EU ICS2 and Great Britain Safety and Security declarations.Tailored for traders, logistics companies, and freight forwarders, iENS will help businesses save time, reduce costs, and ensure compliance with the latest EU and UK regulations.The key benefits include:- Submit AI-powered declarations in just 90 seconds- White-label option that's fully customisable- Self-service platform for easy submission- Seamless API integration for smooth operation- Compliant with up-to-date regulations to minimise risk- Enhanced efficiency for streamlined submission- Reduced operational costs and disruptionsImplementation Timeline:EU including NI:• Deployment Window: Traders, Freight Forwarders & Logistics Companies can begin connecting to ICS2 on December 4, 2024, with a deadline of April 1, 2025.• Safety and Security Data: From April 1, 2025, safety and security data reporting requirements will be extended to road and rail shipments, in addition to air transportation.Great Britain:• Deployment Window: Traders, Freight Forwarders & Logistics Companies can start filing ENS entries from 1st November 2024, but it will be mandatory from 31st January 2025"We're excited to roll out our new ENS platform, designed to simplify the EU ICS2 & GB safety and security compliance process for businesses of all sizes. With our technology and expertise, we’re helping our clients stay ahead of the curve and focus on their core operations,” said Adnan Zaheer, CEO, iCustoms​​About iCustoms: iCustoms is a global leader in customs compliance solutions , empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of cross-border trade effortlessly.With a strong focus on innovation and customer service, iCustoms offers a comprehensive suite of AI tools and services to streamline customs and trade processes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.