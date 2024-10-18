Mason Launches New AI Sales Tool to Increase Festive Sales for Brands & Retailers

Bring the power of AI & Automation to your Flash Sales

Mason AI's new Flash Sales solution automates discounts, targets shoppers, clears inventory and boosts sales by 40%—helping brands win the holiday season.

With Mason AI’s Automated Flash Sales, brands can boost sales by 40% while streamlining sales ops. Personalization drives 30% efficiency - we're bringing that power to you this season.” — BARADA SAHU, CEO

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mason AI has launched a crucial sales tool for brands today. The Automated Flash Sales engine is a new solution that powers brands to set-up, schedule & monitor personalized, limited-time sale events automatically. Designed to boost holiday revenue by 40% and clear inventory 2x faster, this is well-timed for the high-stakes sale events such as Black Friday, Diwali, and ChristmasFlash sales are increasingly becoming a dominant choice for e-commerce giants like Amazon, Nike, Best Buy to drive quick conversions and efficiently manage inventory. But for many brands, running a high-impact flash sale comes with high operating costs and complex setups that are often prone to errors & mistakes.Automated Flash Sales from Mason AI eliminates these challenges by automating the process and enabling brands to launch behavior-driven flash sales in less than 15 minutes.------------------------------------------------------------------Key Features of Mason AI’s Automated Flash Sales------------------------------------------------------------------PERSONALIZED SHOPPER TARGETING - The new tool taps into customer behavior, preferences, and purchase history to deliver highly relevant Flash Sales tailored to the shopper’s needs and interests. This ensures that shoppers get the right offer at the right time, based on their browsing history and prior interactions.AUTOMATED STOCK MANAGEMENT - If a product goes out of stock during a flash sale, the tool automatically swaps out-of-stock items with similar products, so customers stay engaged with the brand and no sale is lost.CUSTOM DISCOUNTING LOGIC- Brands can set intelligent and flexible discounting rules—including real-time dynamic pricing and tiered offers. The engine ensures that every deal works for both the brand as well as the shopper.SEAMLESS MARKETING INTEGRATION - It connects directly to marketing solutions like Klaviyo and WhatsApp, meaning brands can trigger alerts to shoppers instantly. This helps the brand get the the word out about their live sales through email, SMS, or push notifications—directly to where customers spend their time.TAILORED SALE EXPERIENCE - The engine customizes not only product offerings but also the timing, discounting, and messaging of flash sales, creating a personalized shopping journey that resonates with each customer.INTEGRATED MEASUREMENT & ATTRIBUTION MODELS - The engine also provides built-in tools to track sales performance and accurately attribute revenue to specific campaigns, enabling brands to measure the effectiveness of their flash sales strategies.------------------------------------------------Why Automated Flash Sales Matter:------------------------------------------------Holiday shopping seasons are make-or-break for many brands, and flash sales have long been a favourite choice for top 1% brands. However the remaining 99% brands struggle to setup and run these sales, and monitoring the real-time impact gets even harder. With Mason AI’s Automated Flash Sales brands can now get the power of Flash Sales in a simple but intelligent solution. By automating the setup, targeting, and running of these sales, brands can run multiple campaigns with little overhead while maximizing their returns.“Brands face immense pressure to deliver quick-turn promotions during the festive season,” said Kausambi Manjita, CPO of Mason. “Our Automated Flash Sales provide an automated, efficient solution—whether it's for clearing last-minute inventory or executing perfectly timed deals. Early results indicate a 40% sales lift and 2x faster inventory turnover during flash sales.”------------------Early Results:------------------Brands using Mason AI’s Automated Flash Sales - such as Nasher Miles, Flower +more - have reported significant improvements in both sales and operational efficiency, with automation driving seamless, personalized sales experiences that encourage conversions. The solution has led to a substantial increase in revenue, particularly during peak shopping periods.----------------------------------------------------------Where You Can Get Automated Flash Sales :----------------------------------------------------------The new Automated Flash Sales solution is live now for all brands using Mason AI Shopping Engine. New users can onboard quickly and begin running Automated Flash Sales with just a few clicks, without the need for extensive setup or resources.For brands looking to capitalize on holiday sales, Automated Flash Sales offers a streamlined, effective solution to achieve higher returns without the complexity often associated with flash sales.

