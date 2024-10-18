Gauteng Health commemorates legacy of Charlotte Maxeke to raise awareness about breast cancer through a 5km fun walk, 19 Oct

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) joins the nation to commemorate the legacy of Mme Charlotte Makgomo Mannya Maxeke who passed away on this day, 16 October in 1939.

As part of our ongoing efforts to celebrate her life, the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) has partnered with the Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke Institute (CMMI) to raise awareness about breast cancer through a 5km fun walk at the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum on the 19th of October 2024, under the theme #WalkWithMaxeke. The initiative brings together people from all corners of South Africa to walk in remembrance of Charlotte Maxeke's life.

Charlotte Maxeke was the first black woman to graduate with a BSc degree in Southern Africa from Wilberforce University. To further promote education, every year in April, CMJAH joins hands with CMMI to celebrate the birthday of Charlotte Maxeke through different initiatives, such as book reading and educational donations for paediatric patients.

In preserving the legacy of Charlotte Maxeke, the Department continues to elevate the name of Charlotte Maxeke through innovative initiatives to improve access to health in communities. As a result, two innovative projects from CMJAH have been shortlisted for the 2024 Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI) awards.

The GDoH continues to ensure improved healthcare services including the increased number of outpatients seen every day at the CMJAH, the increased number of beds for in-patients and the improved infrastructure and radiology renewal project.

In tribute to her remarkable contributions to the healthcare sector, the then Johannesburg General Hospital was renamed the CMJAH in March 2009 signifying the commitment to honour her memory and the values she stood for.

