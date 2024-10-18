Minister Siviwe Gwarube presides over National Senior Certificate pledge signing ceremony, 18 Oct

The Department of Basic Education invites members of the media to the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Pledge Signing Ceremony, where the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, will formally sign the Matric Exam Pledge alongside learners at Pretoria Central High School on Friday, 18 October 2024 at 07:20 am.

The Matric Exam Pledge is a vital moment of commitment for the Class of 2024, marking their dedication to academic integrity, honesty, and discipline as they approach their final National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. By signing this pledge, learners publicly commit to upholding ethical standards during the exams and remaining focused on their goals.

The signing of the pledge reinforces the gravity of the matric examinations, which are a gateway to further education, employment opportunities, and broader contributions to society. The signing of the pledge encourages learners to remain disciplined and committed to their studies while recognizing the support of their teachers, families, and communities in this crucial period.

Event Details:

Venue: Pretoria Central High School, Pretoria

Date: Friday, 18 October 2024

Time: 07:20 am

We invite the media to cover this important event as the Minister emphasises the importance of integrity and commitment during the matric exams and highlights government support for learners during this critical time.

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546

