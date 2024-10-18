Western Cape Government endorses draft Western Cape Infrastructure Framework 2050

On Wednesday, 16 October 2024, the Western Cape Government (WCG) Cabinet endorsed the draft Western Cape Infrastructure Framework 2050 (WCIF 2050), tabled by the Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers.

The WCIF 2050 acknowledges the national agenda to drive inclusive growth and job creation, reduce poverty, tackle the high cost of living, and build a capable state. It is also closely aligned with the Western Cape Spatial Development Framework 2035 (WCSDF 2035).

This draft framework will inform the WCG’s infrastructure development strategy and allow it to navigate the complex infrastructure environment. Its focus is primarily on improving the quality of life for the most vulnerable residents of the Western Cape and addressing historical spatial injustice and inequality.

The strategic objectives of the WCIF 2050 are to:

Contribute to economic growth and jobs.

Maximise the economic and social benefits of infrastructure projects.

Deliver effective, efficient, and coordinated infrastructure and services.

Design and deliver resilient, transformative infrastructure that offsets climate change impacts.

Formalise and enhance built informal infrastructure while preserving community value and functionality.

Crowd-in infrastructure investment and co-investment from the private sector.

Align with existing plans and structures in the public and private sector.

Demonstrate innovation, future planning, and an integrated approach to infrastructure growth.

Minister Simmers said, “The draft Western Cape Infrastructure Framework 2050 is a beacon of innovation, sustainability, and resilience, that guides the Western Cape towards a future where infrastructure not only supports economic growth and development but also contributes to the well-being of all residents and the health of our natural environment. Through collaborative effort and a shared vision, this framework will help shape a Western Cape that is prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable for generations to come.”

Premier Alan Winde added, “Through the WCIF 2050 our government, along with our partners, will be able to further unlock the immense potential of infrastructure development in growing the economy and creating more jobs. It also guides us towards building a more future-fit province that will be able to better withstand the pressures of climate change.”

Infrastructure is a living sector, hence the WCIF 2050 is a draft framework which will be reviewed as needed to ensure the Provincial Integrated Infrastructure Strategy and Infrastructure Implementation Plan speaks to the future we seek to create.

