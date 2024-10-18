MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela: Launch of Mobile Licensing Service in Refilwe

It is my pleasure to welcome you to the launch of our mobile licensing truck, a strategic undertaking by the department aimed at bringing top-notch services directly to the public, reflecting our commitment to delivering A-class service to the people of Gauteng.

This launch is part of the Department’s broader plan, addressing the needs of underserved areas and improving efficiency in public service delivery through the deployment of mobile licensing services across the township, informal settlements, and hostels (TISH) areas within the province.

With the introduction of the mobile licensing service, users can access a variety of services including renewals of driving licenses, motor vehicle license discs, learner’s license applications with testing and issuance, and other associated licensing services.

This initiative underscores our dedication to providing vital services, and we anticipate the truck will greatly enhance our capacity. Our objective is to operationalize all four units within this financial year.

In the previous financial year, we established a technologically advanced smart licensing centre in Atteridgeville's Mnadi Shopping complex, staffed by experienced professionals. This centre has provided exceptional service, underscoring our dedication to transforming Gauteng into a high-tech and smart province, aligned with the principles of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The citizens of this province have exhibited a pronounced affinity for innovative projects, as exemplified by the Gautrain Stations licensing centres' efficient operations, which diminished waiting times and effectively curtailed corruption.

As the province's leading revenue generator, the Department contributes more than 60 percent of total revenue. Motor vehicle licensing represents the core revenue stream, primarily fueled by tax receipts from licensing fees.

In February 2023, we introduced a new motor vehicle number plate system for the Gauteng Province through the Government Gazette, aimed at addressing crime and lawlessness in the transport sector. Developed in consultation with stakeholders, this system incorporates enhanced security features to improve detection and owner identification. An empowerment plan has been devised to support new entrants from historically disadvantaged communities in the number plate manufacturing sector. The system’s implementation will be piloted with stakeholders during this financial year, demonstrating our department’s commitment to a safer Gauteng.

In his memoir, Still Gracing, Hugh Masekela paid tribute to Father Trevor Huddleston, the freedom fighter who gifted him his first trumpet. This acknowledgment inspired initiatives in Gauteng, culminating in the conceptualization of 'Stimela', a legacy project aimed at revitalization. Through a strategic collaboration with the Limpopo Province, where Masekela's ancestors hail from, we eagerly anticipate the realization of this vision, reminiscent of the iconic train, Tshutsumakgale ya 21H50, immortalized by KUTU. Masekela's lyrics in 'Stimela' poignantly capture the influx of individuals seeking opportunities and inspiration in Gauteng. Building on the success of complex projects like Gautrain, we are now poised to deliver the Limpopo Rail network in partnership with the Limpopo Province.

I implore the community of Refilwe to zealously protect and care for this mobile licensing unit, recognizing it as a vital resource designed to provide convenient access to services. Neglecting this responsibility may result in the need to travel extensively and incur unnecessary costs for services once readily available.

It is essential to acknowledge the Department's remarkable achievement in maintaining impeccable financial records, accurately accounting for the people of Gauteng's resources. Their tireless efforts have resulted in unblemished audit reports and notable accolades from GMA, TAG, and G-fleet.

I thank you.