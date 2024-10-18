150 CONSTITUENCY OFFICERS READY TO SERVE AS MRD PREPARES TO ROLLOUT CDF PROGRAM 2024 The 150 constituency officers of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.