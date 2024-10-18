Petram “a Top Sustainability Innovator” for Revolutionary Rock-Breaking Technology

Here see Petrams HPEP System at work in the Field A look at just how effective Petrams system is at breaking tough rock.

Leading the Charge in Eco-Friendly Rock-Breaking Technology with Minimal Environmental Impact.

Our tech address the challenges facing rock-breaking with cleaner, faster, and more efficient solutions. We’re thrilled about the strong interest as we expand through strategic partnerships.” — Franco, Magnotti, CEO

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petram Technologies , a leader in rock-breaking technology, has been named a top sustainability innovator by Plug and Play Alberta’s Fall 2024 program and a top clean technology innovator at the 21st Annual New York Venture Summit in New York City. These recognitions, awarded in October 2024, underscore Petram’s role in driving eco-friendly advancements across multiple industries.Petram’s products break rock using just electrical pulses and a few ounces of water—no chemicals, no dust, and reduced noise & vibration. By collaborating with multiple Fortune 500 industry leaders, Petram has adapted its technology for applications in concrete demolition, bedrock excavation, geothermal and water well development, and the oil & gas sectors, where sustainable rock-breaking demand is projected to increase by 10-15% annually through 2028. Its patented High-Power Electrical Pulse (HPEP) Fracture System reduces noise, dust, and vibration by over 99% while delivering 20 X the efficiency of traditional methods.Earlier this year, Petram presented its breakthrough technology to over 150 investors overseeing $250 billion in capital at the New York Venture Summit, solidifying its position as a top innovator in clean tech and setting the stage for future investments. The broader green technology and sustainability market is expected to expand at a 23% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030, with clean tech investments approaching $900 billion globally, underscoring strong interest in high-efficiency solutions that deliver both environmental and economic benefits.With commercialization planned for 2025, Petram’s HPEP system is positioned to transform multiple sectors with cleaner, safer, and more efficient solutions. We invite industry leaders and investors to join us in driving sustainable advancements across infrastructure, energy, and resource extraction. For partnership opportunities or investment inquiries, visit our website www.petramtechnologies.com or LinkedIn About Petram Technologies:Founded on NASA-funded research, Petram Technologies provides sustainable, high-efficiency rock-breaking solutions. The High-Power Electrical Pulse (HPEP) Fracture System uses just one ounce or two of water and electricity to shatter rock, setting new standards for clean, safe, and cost-effective operations.

Petrams Promo Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.