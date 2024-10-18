Connecting SA STEM students with defence industry jobs

Release date: 18/10/24

Up to 300 university students have an opportunity to gain vital work experience and make industry connections through a program designed to help build a defence industry-ready workforce.

Delivered by the Australian Industry Group (Ai Group), the State Government’s $3.9 million Defence Industry Connection Program is now open for registrations.

Eligible university students must be enrolled in defence industry-relevant science, engineering, maths and other degrees, to undertake internships within businesses operating in the defence supply chain.

The four-year program aims to increase the employability of students to meet critical defence industry workforce needs, by connecting them with industry for placements, mentoring and engagement during and after the program.

This program will provide interns with a scholarship, reducing the financial barriers students may experience undertaking work placements and gaining practical and professional experience while studying.

A key part of the program is to provide the opportunity to students from underrepresented groups, including First Nations people, women, people with disability and culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

A previous iteration of the program, the Defence Industry Scholarship Program, had a high success rate with around 80 per cent of students going on to full-time or part-time employment with their host employer.

Students must be currently enrolled as an undergraduate in a Commonwealth Supported Place in one of South Australia’s public universities in disciplines such as: Physics, Mechanical Engineering, Science, Electrical, Engineering, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Material Science, Nuclear Engineering, Naval Architecture, Nuclear Science or Mathematics. Other disciplines of study may be considered.

The Defence Industry Connection Program is one of 22 initiatives in the South Australian Defence Industry Workforce and Skills Report, co-designed by the Australian and South Australian Governments to meet the workforce demand for major defence projects.

For more information, go to https://statedevelopment.sa.gov.au/defence-industry

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

This is an exciting opportunity for university students finishing their STEM degrees to make connections with defence enterprises – setting themselves up for a rewarding, globally relevant career here in South Australia.

Generating a skilled workforce is one of the most critical aspects to the success of delivering current and future major defence projects in South Australia.

The Defence Industry Connection Program builds on the success of previous programs to contribute to the pipeline of work-ready university graduates to bolster the workforce in this growth industry.

Attributable to Cressida O’Hanlon MP

The defence industry is increasingly vital to South Australia’s economy and it offers an incredible array of jobs for young people, particularly those studying STEM.

Programs like this provide a vital link between studying and attaining a job and I encourage students with an interest STEM to consider applying.

Ai Group and employers like Neumann Space are to be applauded for their commitment to ensuring we have the next generation of properly trained defence industry workers for what is rapidly growing sector in our state.

Attributable to South Australia Ai Group State Head Estha van der Linden

The Connection program will be instrumental in shaping the future workforce of the South Australian defence industry.

Companies will be able to use the program for talent acquisition with the intention that students will gain employment in the defence industry after their internship.

The program provides a valuable opportunity for students to experience the defence industry and gain hands on experience while continuing to study towards their degrees.

Australian Industry Group is proud to partner with the South Australian government on a program that will provide students with the opportunity to gain real life experience in the defence industry.

Attributable to Herve Astier, CEO Neumann Space

The Defence and Space industries are growing fast in South Australia and so are our needs for excellent local students to join our workforce, bringing diversity, energy and skills.

Neumann Space had a very successful experience with past programs, progressing students from interns to casual positions and recently to full-time employment.

We are pleased to be a host organisation for the Defence Industry Connection Program and we look forward to having new talented students joining our company and ultimately becoming full members of our fantastic team moving forwards.