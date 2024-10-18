Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Helps Defense Contractors Prepare for CMMC with a Free Readiness Check

CMMC-as-a-Service Stealth-ISS Group Inc

Stealth-ISS, full-service cybersecurity company, is offering a free readiness check to help defense contractors prepare for CMMC

CMMC is a clear sign of how DoD is serious about their supply chain cybersecurity risks. We are dedicated to helping organizations achieve CMMC in order to protect national security.” — Dasha Davies

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. (Stealth-ISS) is helping the Department of Defense’s Prime and Sub-Contractors save money and prepare for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) by offering a Free Readiness Check.

In order to protect the nation’s sensitive data, the Department of Defense (DoD) issued a new cybersecurity certification that is mandatory for both prime and sub-contractors. Cybersecurity requirements will no longer be voluntary, placing defense contractors’ cybersecurity posture under an intense microscope.

Knowing the extensive nature of CMMC, Stealth-ISS is devoted to helping defense contractors discover what actions are needed to be prepared for a CMMC audit. The free readiness check will help align their security with DFARS/NIST 800-171 requirements. Additionally, they will provide a free Data Risk scan to help contractors gain visibility into knowing what sensitive data is exposed to threats. Any additional services remediation services will be provided at a 10% off.

“CMMC is a clear sign of how the US DoD is getting serious about how their supply chain exposes them to cybersecurity risks,” Stealth-ISS CMMC Certified Assessor Dasha Davies. “With estimates over $8B in losses to foreign threats annually, the defense industrial base must do their part to protect our nation's warfighters. Stealth-ISS is dedicated to helping organizations achieve their required CMMC level in order to better protect national security and their organizations' people, data and reputation.”

Stealth Group prides itself on delivering innovative cyber security solutions to defense contractors, with a focus on delivering processes, policy and technology maximization and optimization that is aligned to existing client business operations. With this approach, Stealth-ISS’s clients have the assurance of minimizing their risk without interruption to existing operational business systems, see measurable improvements in their security posture and risk profile, as well as rapid adherence to new security standards and laws, such as CMMC.

Now that CMMC is official there are still many companies that are not ready for an official certification and are struggling with remediations of existing gaps. As part of the Stealth-ISS Service offering, the trained and seasoned staff in NIST and CMMC are providing consultative services which include areas such as policy review and writing, full gap assessments, audit dry runs as well as remediation services ranging from 24/7 SOC monitoring, Incident Response, File Integrity Monitoring, Risk Assessments as well as management and collaboration with clients IT team and MSPs to deliver the correct evidence and preparedness for an official CMMC certification. As part of this Stealth-ISS group has developed CMMC-as-a-Service offering allowing companies to select the needed security offerings that will satisfy requirements. More information about their CMMC offerings can be found on https://cmmc-as-a-service.com/ and https://cmmc-in-a-box.online

