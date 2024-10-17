H.R. 6997, Disaster Contract Improvement Act

H.R. 6997 would direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to establish an advisory working group, consisting of representatives from FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Agriculture, state and local governments, and the debris services contractor industry. The working group would review current agency guidance on debris removal and implement revisions designed to streamline the contracting and debris removal process. Under the bill, FEMA also would disseminate the materials developed by the working group to state and local governments.

The bill also would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to examine the use and adoption rate of advance contracts for debris removal and recommend ways to improve the contracting process.