Montgomery County Councilmembers Will Jawando and Laurie-Anne Sayles Introduce Expedited Bill 23-24 to Extend the County’s Minority, Female, and Disabled-Owned Business Purchasing Program Through 2029

MARYLAND, October 18 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 17, 2024

From the Offices of Councilmembers Jawando and Sayles

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Expedited Bill 23-24, Contracts and Procurement - Minority Owned Businesses - Extension of Sunset Date, was introduced at the Montgomery County Council by lead sponsors Councilmembers Will Jawando and Laurie-Anne Sayles. Bill 23-24 is cosponsored by Council President Andrew Friedson, Council Vice President Kate Stewart, and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe, Gabe Albornoz, Natali Fani-González, Kristin Mink, Sidney Katz and Evan Glass. The bill continues the County’s commitment to supporting minority, female and disabled business owners. Councilmembers Sayles and Jawando have championed this program previously, having extended the program in December 2023 with full Council support. This bill extends the sunset date for the County’s minority-owned business purchasing program for five years until Dec. 1, 2029.

"This program in its current form is making a real difference for Montgomery County employers, employees and consumers. Expedited Bill 23-24 will create stability that helps these otherwise at-risk businesses thrive,” said Councilmember Jawando. “In just two years, this program has already facilitated a noticeable increase in participation across multiple sectors. I am excited to see what can happen in the next five years.”

“Bill 23-24, which I introduced alongside Councilmember Jawando, is an important initiative to address the historical disparities faced by minority, female and disabled-owned businesses,” said Councilmember Sayles, who is a member of the Economic Development Committee. “By leveling the playing field and creating pathways for financial independence and economic mobility, we provide our local entrepreneurs with the necessary resources and opportunities to succeed.”

“Montgomery County purchases products and services from thousands of businesses every year,” said Council Vice President Kate Stewart, who chairs the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee. “Advancing our businesses owned by minorities, women and people with disabilities starts with our own County through contracts for goods and services, and why it is essential we continue the County’s Minority, Female, and Disabled-Owned Businesses (MFD) program.”

The Montgomery County Disparity Study, released in September 2024, demonstrated statistically significant disparities across construction, professional services, other services, and goods sectors for almost all target groups from 2015 through 2021. Bill 23-24 would require a new disparity study to be presented by July 1, 2029.

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, the latest annual report, the County awarded $246,374,095 to MFD businesses, or 22 percent of the total eligible dollars eligible for MFD program use ($1.09 billion) and more than $30 million above the FY22 amount.

