OPPOLIA Attends the 136th Canton Fair from 23rd to 27th October

OPPOLIA Home will participate in the 136th Autumn Canton Fair 2024, showcasing modern home solutions and seeking global partnership opportunities.

CANADA, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated 136th Autumn Canton Fair 2024 is just around the corner, and OPPOLIA Home , a leading name in China’s home furnishings industry, is set to participate. As one of the world’s foremost international trade events, the Canton Fair offers an unrivaled platform for forging new business partnerships and exploring innovative solutions. OPPOLIA is excited to welcome attendees from across the globe to discover its modern, minimalist home solutions and explore valuable partnership opportunities.OPPOLIA Exhibition Information●Location: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China●Time: Phase 2, October 23rd - 27th●Booth: 11.1 A07-A10, B13-B16●Scheduling: Attendees are encouraged to complete the business reservation form , after which OPPOLIA will confirm appointments within 24 hours.Business Opportunities with OPPOLIAOPPOLIA provides two primary business opportunities for potential partners:1. Wholesale PurchasingTailored for customers in the interior design contractors and construction sectors, wholesale purchasing allows buyers to access competitive prices through bulk orders.2. Global Dealership OpportunitiesOPPOLIA is actively recruiting global dealers. As a dealer, you will receive support in the form of intelligent design tools, professional training, marketing assistance, and financial incentives. During the fair, OPPOLIA’s experts will provide in-depth information about products, pricing, and franchise policies , while showcasing product samples for visitors to explore firsthand.About OPPOLIA: Leading the Future of Home CustomizationAs a premier custom home furnishings brand under the prestigious OPPEIN HOME GROUP Inc., OPPOLIA is at the cutting edge of delivering highly functional and aesthetically elegant home solutions. Specializing in modern minimalism with an Italian design influence, OPPOLIA offers comprehensive, turnkey solutions for kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and more. Each product is crafted from high-quality materials sourced from trusted suppliers such as Hettich and Blum, ensuring long-lasting durability and safety. OPPOLIA’s design philosophy emphasizes creating luxurious yet comfortable spaces tailored to the preferences of discerning homeowners.What to Expect from OPPOLIA at the 2024 Canton Fair1. Unveiling New Product CollectionsOPPOLIA will debut its latest collections, featuring custom cabinets, modular kitchens, and whole-house design solutions. Each product showcases a perfect balance of form and function, drawing inspiration from minimalist Italian design.2. Expert ConsultationsOPPOLIA’s team of design and business consultants will be on hand to offer personalized consultations. Whether visitors are interested in remodeling a single room or designing an entire home, OPPOLIA’s experts will provide tailored recommendations to achieve their desired look.3. Factory & Showroom Shuttle ServiceTo enhance the visitor experience, OPPOLIA will provide shuttle buses from the exhibition hall directly to its factory and showroom, allowing attendees to explore beyond the booth.Make an AppointmentThe 136th Canton Fair 2024 is an exceptional opportunity to experience the future of home customization, with OPPOLIA standing out as one of the key exhibitors. To arrange a meeting with OPPOLIA at the Canton Fair, attendees are invited to fill out the business reservation form. A dedicated specialist will follow up promptly to confirm the details before the event.

