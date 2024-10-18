Rep. Gabe Vasquez Returns Over $1 Million to Constituents, Secures Millions to Strengthen Public Safety

Vasquez meets with constituents, community leaders

LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 17, 2024, U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) highlighted his ongoing commitment to helping New Mexicans navigate federal bureaucracy and securing funding for community projects. The event brought together constituents who have directly benefited from his office’s assistance with federal agencies as well as local leaders whose projects have received significant federal support through Community Project Funding (CPF). Since taking office, Vasquez has returned over $1 million to constituents, successfully resolving over 1,200 cases involving IRS disputes, Social Security benefits and VA assistance for veterans. Several constituents shared their stories of how Vasquez helped them overcome obstacles when dealing with federal agencies.“I’m excited to announce that my office has returned over $1 million to hard-working New Mexicans,” said Vasquez. “My office has helped seniors access hard-earned Social Security benefits, resolved IRS issues for families and helped countless veterans. I’m here to fight for everyone in southern New Mexico. Every success story shows the real impact we can have when we prioritize people over politics and ensure the federal government works for them.”“My husband was a Vietnam veteran. He was very, very sick, and he died in Texas because that’s where they sent him, and I waited and waited for my benefits. Every time I contacted the VA, they told me they’re working on it, but it never moved. I came here, filled out paperwork. Congressman Vasquez’s office sent it. On Thursday, your office sent me a letter saying that you heard from them, and on Saturday, I got my money. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done,” said Karen of Las Cruces.“My husband and I are both veterans. I started getting heart issues in 1998. Recently, I was told I needed a transplant, and they told me I needed to go to Utah. My husband and I are pretty close to retirement and by us having to temporarily move and lose our employment, would mean our house and our car would be gone. All of the things that we’ve worked for for retirement in a few years would be out the window. I called Congressman Vasquez and within the same week, the doctor called me back with an option to stay in state. It’s amazing how fast things worked for us. I really appreciate your intervention, because without that, I would have been dead within a week or two” said Cyprina of Alamogordo.“Congressman Vasquez helped me with a Post Office issue,” said John of Las Cruces. “Our mailbox on our block got vandalized, and for months, we had to pick up our mail at the Post Office. I contacted the office and within days we got a new mailbox. It was crazy!”In addition to casework success, Vasquez highlighted over $14.2 million he has secured for Community Project Funding. Vasquez’s submission of fifteen CPF projects for Fiscal Year 2024 marked the first time that New Mexico’s second congressional district has participated in the CPF process in recent years. Local leaders in attendance praised Vasquez's leadership in bringing federal dollars back to New Mexico to fund essential community programs that will grow the economy and keep New Mexicans safe.“Unlike my predecessor, I have secured millions of dollars in Community Project Funding for our district for the first time,” said Vasquez. “These investments are supporting critical infrastructure upgrades, public safety initiatives and strengthening New Mexico’s economy and families.”“I’ve been on the City Council while we’ve had a representative who was unresponsive to our community’s needs, and I don’t ever want to go back to that. Because of the impact that Representative Vasquez has talked about here today, I just couldn't be more grateful for how you are representing us and for the support that you’re bringing, of course, to Las Cruces, but also to rural communities all across the southern part of our state. Thank you,” said Las Cruces City Councilor Johana Bencomo.“We’re here to work together at a local level, at a state level, at a federal level, and really here for our community and for our people. I think that just Congressman Vasquez being there to do that, it acknowledges that, and I can’t thank you enough for that. Our little community of Mesilla in the past has not actually gone after any type of federal dollars, but Congressman Vasquez really opened that door and that opportunity, and it’s been a breath of fresh air to see what’s available and out there. I can't thank you more for that because it’s great for our community and the future of the town,” said Mesilla Mayor Russell Hernandez.Vasquez remains committed to helping constituents navigate federal agencies, securing federal funding for local projects and ensuring that the voices of southern New Mexico are heard in Washington.

