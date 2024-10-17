New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces September 2024 Total Gaming Revenue Results
ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the September 2024 total gaming revenue results.
Casino Win:
Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $230.6 million for September 2024, reflecting a decrease of 6.5% when compared to $246.5 million reported in September 2023. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $2.15 billion, which is a decrease of 0.9% compared to the year-to-date Casino Win for September 2023. The Monthly Gross Revenue Reports are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-gross-revenue-reports/
Internet Gaming Win:
For the month of September 2024, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $208.1 million, reflecting growth of 27.1% when compared to $163.8 million reported in September 2023. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.73 billion, reflecting growth of 23.2% when compared to $1.41 billion for the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Internet Gross Revenue Reports for September 2024 are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-internet-gross-revenue-reports/
Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:
Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $119.6 million for September 2024, reflecting a 7.6% increase when compared to $111.1 million reported in September 2023. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $835.4 million for the year-to-date period, reflecting a 17.8% increase when compared to $709.0 million reported in the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Sports Wagering Revenue Tax Returns for September 2024 are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-sports-wagering-revenue-reports/
Total Gaming Revenue:
Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $558.3 million for September 2024, reflecting a 7.1% increase from $521.5 million reported in September 2023. For year-todate, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $4.72 billion, reflecting a 10.1% increase from $4.29 billion reported in the prior year-to-date period.
Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.
###
