CMS requests TEAM participants complete ID form, issues voluntary opt-in to TEAM for BPCI, CJR Model participants 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Oct. 17 issued a reminder that participants in the mandatory Transforming Episode Accountability Model should have a representative complete the TEAM Primary Point of Contact Identification Form. The form identifies two individuals to serve as primary contacts for TEAM-related updates and communication with CMS. Hospitals can check the list of participants that CMS published in order to verify whether they were selected for the model.

In addition, CMS reiterated a one-time voluntary opt-in opportunity for hospitals participating in the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced Model until Dec. 31, 2025 and those participating in the Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement Model until Dec. 31, 2024. Eligible and interested hospitals must submit a written participation election letter to CMS between Jan. 1-31, 2025. CMS said it would provide details about the form and submission process closer to the date.