Super Senior Fest in Gretna Offers Activities, Informative Workshops, and Valuable Resources for Seniors and Caregivers

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Super Senior Fest is on Saturday, November 2 at the Knights of Columbus Hall , 475 Franklin Street Gretna, LA 70053, from 10 am - 1 pm CDT.Presented by SAVVY Caregivers, the fun-filled day will feature activities, informative workshops, and valuable resources for seniors and caregivers."The Super Senior Fest will be a day of empowerment and inspiration! There will be networking and workshops with experts in the field, information on new ways to enhance the well-being of Senior Citizens, and live entertainment", Sinder Coleman Miller, the director of SAVVY Caregivers and event organizer."Entertainment will include special guests, including the incredible R&B artist Rechell Cook, New Orleans Great Harvey Jesus, and DJ Rockin Ron. The festival will have something for everyone. Sponsors include Oak Street Health, A Hand To Hold, Ageless Healthcare, Humana, Nadine Roberts Cornish, Mandeville Pharmacy, Legal Shield, and radio station K - 75 K-107."Super Senior Fest offers an unforgettable day filled with soulful music, joy, and celebration! This day is about honoring and uplifting our cherished caregivers and seniors with music, laughter, and community spirit", says Miller. "We are incredibly grateful to our presenting sponsors for the Savvy Caregivers Super Senior Fest 2024! Their generous support enables us to bring together resources, education, and fun for our seniors and caregivers. This event wouldn't be possible without their dedication to uplifting our community."ABOUT SINDER COLEMAN MILLERSinder Coleman Miller is a visionary leader dedicated to enhancing the lives of families and caregivers. Miller's passion and expertise drive the non-profit CareTherapy, Inc., and the podcast SAAVY Caregivers. She is supported by a collaborative team of professionals who share a commitment to her mission.ABOUT CARETHERAPHYCareTherapy, Inc., is a nonprofit agency that provides crucial support services for caregivers and seniors within your local community. Caregiver support programs are essential for those who care for their loved ones, offering them resources, education, and sometimes even emotional support. Partnering with non-profit organizations and faith-based groups can greatly expand your reach and resources, helping to fulfill the basic needs of residents and offering a broader range of services.

