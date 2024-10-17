920th Rescue Wing relocates aircraft ahead of Hurricane Milton

Aircraft assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing departed Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Oct. 7, 2024, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Milton. In under 24 hours, the aircraft were prepped, inspected, and flown to an alternate location, demonstrating the wing’s ready now mindset for rapid-deployment rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)

