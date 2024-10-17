Portion of Highway 46 closed due to reduced visibility near Kindred

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Highway 46 from Kindred to County Road 17 due to reduced visibility from a fire south of the highway.

Motorists in the area should use caution and drive according to the condition. A local detour will be available on County Road 17.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.