Leatherby Center Launches WomenEntrepreneurs@Chapman with the Screening of 'Show Her the Money'

Our mission is to create a space where female founders can connect, learn, and grow. We aim to fast-track their success by offering mentorship and resources to help them navigate the unique challenges" — Dr. Cynthia West

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics at Chapman University proudly announces the launch of WomenEntrepreneurs@Chapman , a new initiative designed to empower and support female entrepreneurs. To kick off the program, the Leatherby Center will host a special screening of the documentary Show Her the Money on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the Digital Media Arts Center (DMAC).Event Details:Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024Time: 6:00 pm, Reception, 7:00 pm Screening, 8:30 pm Panel/Q&ALocation: Digital Media Arts Center (DMAC), 220 N. Cypress St, Orange, CA 92869RSVP: Click to Register Show Her the Money sheds light on the alarming statistic that female founders receive less than 3% of all venture capital funding, even though women represent 49% of all startups. The film explores the challenges women face in securing funding and offers insight into how potential allies, including male allies, can help address the disparity. Featuring visionary female investors and entrepreneurs, the film is a call to action for the business community to support diverse women innovators.Following the screening, a panel of the film's producers will discuss the issues raised and take questions from the audience, offering a deeper dive into the journey of female founders striving for success in a male-dominated venture capital landscape.WomenEntrepreneurs@Chapman is a new initiative designed to provide female entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities needed to overcome challenges in the business world. The program aims to address key issues such as:Access to Funding: Despite representing 49% of startups, women receive only a small fraction of venture capital funding.Gender Bias: Women often face gender stereotypes that affect how they are perceived by investors and stakeholders.Work-Life Balance: Female entrepreneurs frequently juggle the demands of their businesses and personal responsibilities.Networking and Mentorship: The program will create access to influential networks and provide mentorship from seasoned female entrepreneurs.“Our mission is to create a space where female founders can connect, learn, and grow,” said Dr. Cynthia West, Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics. “We aim to fast-track their success by offering mentorship and resources to help them navigate the unique challenges they face.”About The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy. Ralph W. Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics | Chapman UniversityAbout Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty, including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors, and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. www.chapman.edu

