Unique Corporate Gift Idea From Desert Diamond Distillery Announced

KINGMAN, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desert Diamond Distillery , based in Kingman, Arizona, and renowned for its award-winning spirits, has launched an exclusive Barrel Select Program. This innovative offering provides a personalized corporate gifting experience for businesses looking to make a lasting impression.Personalized Corporate GiftingThe Barrel Select Program allows companies to gift customized bottles of Desert Diamond Distillery's internationally acclaimed rum, aiming to make each recipient feel uniquely valued.This program enhances business relationships, fosters a positive workplace culture, improves employee satisfaction, and motivates teams.Exclusive Experience and Premium QualityParticipants in the Barrel Select Program visit the distillery to experience a mentored tasting of a selection of barrels in the barrel room. They will choose a barrel with the unique flavors they enjoy the most, putting their own distinctive fingerprint on this unique gift.Prestigious awards this year include a 97 Gold medal from the 2024 IWSC (15th in the World) for the 12-year-aged barrel reserve rum and a 95 Gold medal at the 2024 SFWSC (San Francisco World Spirit Competition), which was a 7-way tie for first place in the world for the 6-year-aged barrel reserve rum.Economic, Sustainable, and FlavorfulDesert Diamond Distillery's use of molasses instead of white sugar or sugarcane juice makes its rum more aligned with the traditional ways of centuries past from exotic locales like the Caribbean, Central America, and South America, where molasses has been used for centuries for their local rums.Historical Significance and Memorable KeepsakesThe historical significance of molasses-based rum, particularly its role in the American colonies and the British Royal Navy, adds a layer of cultural depth to Desert Diamond Distillery's offerings.In addition to the bottles that are proofed and bottled out of the customized barrel, participants get to keep the barrel, and certificates will be offered for each bottle as part of the package. The age group of these barrels in the program consistently garners prestigious medals in the top 20 in the world, year after year, in both the IWSC and the SFWSC.Celebrate Milestones in StyleOwning a customized barrel of award-winning rum presents a unique gifting opportunity for special occasions, such as weddings, anniversaries, or corporate events. The aging process over the years ensures that the rums in each barrel acquire their own distinct characteristics.For more information about the Barrel Select Program, call 928-757-7611 or visit Desert Diamond Distillery’s Barrel Programs Page.

