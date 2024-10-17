FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 17, 2024

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Circuit Court for Baltimore County announces merger of Law Library and Self-Help Office into Access to Justice Resource Center

The Circuit Court for Baltimore County's Law Library, Self-Help Office, and Language Services department, which share the common goal of increasing access to justice, have been operating as separate departments within the courthouse. The Law Library services self-represented parties in civil cases and also provides support for the court and attorneys. The primary focus of the Self-Help Office is to provide guidance to self-represented parties in family law cases. The Language Services department provides and coordinates interpretation services and addresses public accommodations pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

After considering ways to promote access to justice and to optimize the support the court provides to self-represented parties, the county administrative judge and court administration decided to implement a plan to merge these departments. The court’s Access to Justice and Community Belonging Coordinator will oversee the transition and supervise the new department on at least an interim basis. In addition to increasing the level of support the court provides to self-represented parties, this merger will make providing support more efficient. With the new Access to Justice Resource Center, it will not matter whether someone is seeking guidance regarding a civil or family case. The employees who staff the center will offer in-person and virtual meetings and will be cross-trained to provide guidance for civil and family law cases. The center will also be more responsive to the needs of the self-represented parties seeking guidance. Additionally, including the Language Services department in this plan further promotes equal access to justice.

County Administrative Judge Dennis M. Robinson explained, "The merger of the Law Library, the Self-Help Office, and the Language Services department into the Access to Justice Resource Center is a practical and innovative approach intended to expand the legal guidance and support we provide to individuals who may otherwise not have access to these resources. This is another way we can honor our commitment to delivering fair, effective, and efficient justice to the individuals we serve. I am looking forward to seeing the positive results of this merger.”

The Circuit Court for Baltimore County will host a grand opening event in the future.

###