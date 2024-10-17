Governor Kotek Joins School District Phone Bank to Encourage School Attendance

On Tuesday night, Governor Tina Kotek attended a phone bank event hosted by Waldo Middle School and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) to encourage school attendance. The Governor joined ODE Director Dr. Charlene Williams, State Representative Tracy Cramer, Superintendent Andrea Casteñada, community members, and district and school staff. In total, attendees made 265 phone calls and wrote almost 300 postcards. They called families of students enrolled in the Salem-Keizer School District whose students' attendance had improved since last year. Conversations focused on the importance of regular school attendance and celebrating attendance habits being established early in the school year.

“The family members I spoke with care about their students' education and are ready to work with their school to do their part,” Governor Kotek said. “And our educators, administrators, and school staff are essential to helping get kids to school, ready to learn. As Governor, I am committed to hearing directly from Oregonians on the issues that matter to them and celebrating when our communities step up for our kids.”

“We all have a role to play to increase regular attendance. That’s why we’re here today talking with families and caregivers,” ODE Director Dr. Charlene Williams said. “Every Oregon student has the potential to feel the joy of learning and sense of belonging that comes with attending school. Someone reaching their hand out and saying, ‘we want you here and we’re here to help’ can go a long way.”

In Oregon, if a student misses 10% of the school year, or about 2 days each month, they are considered chronically absent. School attendance is a powerful predictor of student outcomes. Children who are chronically absent in kindergarten and first grade are less likely to read on grade level by the third grade, and it is the single strongest predictor of dropping out before graduation. Chronic absenteeism is also linked to increased suspensions while in school, and substance use and poor health as adults.

In response, ODE released a Community Cares resource designed to help Oregonians identify ways they can get involved and support increased regular attendance in their local community. The agency recommends school districts and communities create plans to address chronic absenteeism informed by direct engagement with families. They continue to develop resources to bolster attendance and increase family awareness of the importance of regular attendance and the resources available to support getting their student to school.

A downloadable video from the event can be found here.