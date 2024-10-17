State coastal commission Science Panel releases 2024 Sea Level Rise Science Update

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) today released the 2024 Sea Level Rise Science Update. This report has been written by the members of the CRC’s Science Panel as a public service in response to a charge from the CRC in 2022 to conduct an annual review of any new and significant scientific literature and studies that address the range of implications of sea level rise at the State, sub-regional and local scale.

Changes made to the April 2024 Draft in response to Public Comments include:

Adding a paragraph listing some of the key impacts of sea level rise;

Clarifying and naming the different scenarios considered within the report “Global and Regional Sea Level Rise Scenarios for the United States” by NOAA’s Dr. William Sweet et al. (2022);

Further emphasizing that tide gauge observations, and modeling for all scenarios, are nearly the same out to 2050;

Providing more detail on the longer-term scenarios (out to 2100).

Read the full report here.

Members of the public can send comments about the report to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov. Please list “2024 Sea Level Rise Science Update” in the subject line.

The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

