Fall Foliage Report for October 17, 2024

October 17, 2024

Scott’s Mill Bridge crossing Big Elk Creek. Photo by Anthony Burrows.

Parts of Western Maryland are past peak foliage for the season, while on the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland leaves are approaching their midpoint.

In Patapsco Valley State Park there are pockets of green, as well as holes in the forest canopy where winds have knocked down foliage. Foliage in Frederick is near its peak.

Temperatures have started dipping. Snow showers have been reported in Allegany County.

Below we have the latest on Maryland fall foliage based on field reports from Maryland foresters, rangers, and nature observers.

Western Region

Melissa Nash, Garrett and Allegany Project Manager for Maryland Forest Service, Garrett and Allegany counties

We are now past peak in Garrett County. Wind has brought down nearly all of the maple leaves, which usually bring us our peak vibrant color. Oaks are beginning to turn, however, which will give locals and visitors nice burgundy to golden and brown tones for the remainder of the foliage season. You may also find a few pops of yellow in the hickories (my personal favorite)!

The Meadow Mountain Trail inside Savage River State Forest. Photo by Melissa Nash.

We were treated on Thursday evening to some unusual fall color from the Northern Lights. They were visible to the naked eye in Garrett County, but views were enhanced with a longer exposure on a camera.

The Maryland Forest Service participated in the Autumn Glory Firemen’s Parade in Oakland on the evening of October 10. The Forest Service entry included a Type 6 engine (brush truck), dozer and Smokey Bear! We were awarded “Judge’s Choice.”

The Maryland Forest Service participated in the Autumn Glory Festival Firemen’s Parade, earning Judge’s Choice. Photo Courtesy of Melissa Nash.

Julie Conway, Maryland Forest Service, Rocky Gap State Park

We’re entering peak now. As of last week there still wasn’t much color, but things changed dramatically over the weekend!

Lake Habeeb at Rocky Gap State Park. Photo by Julie Conway.

Bob Schwartz , Watershed Forester for Maryland Forest Service in Washington and Frederick counties

Things are really starting to hit their stride in Washington County this week. While the color may not be as good as some years, the sugar maples, hickories, and several other species are at least halfway to full golden glory. Meanwhile the blackgum, red maples, and some oaks range from scarlet to purple. The wind has caused some of the leaves to drop but green ones remain, foreshadowing more color to come.

Meanwhile, autumn wildflowers continue to impress. Blue mistflower–commonly found carpeting wet, open areas–is in full bloom. Finding it in tree plantings reminds me that you can’t have fall foliage color without trees and the Maryland Forest Service has numerous programs to help you plant the right tree in the right place. Including those species responsible for autumn’s best-known hues.

Blue mistflower. Photo by Bob Schwartz.

Aaron Cook, Forester for Maryland Forest Service, Washington County

Things look like autumn throughout Washington County. Most of our ridges are showing wonderful color, with hickory, maple, birch, blackgum, and sassafras stealing the show as our oaks begin to turn burgundy and bronze.

The sun rises over Gillian’s Knob. Photo by Aaron Cook.

The wind took its toll, but the cool weather has really sped up the progression of autumnal hues at the landscape level. If you blink, you may miss it, so take advantage of another wonderful weekend forecast to get out and enjoy this seasonal show.

Photo by Aaron Cook.



Grace Muller, Forest Technician for Maryland Forest Service, Frederick City Watershed

It’s pretty close to peak color up on the mountain. Lots of yellows with some red and orange mixed in. Conditions have been dry as we just entered Planning Level 2 across the state, meaning that drought indices are high and there is little to no rain in the forecast (higher chance of wildfires). The lower elevation trees are a little further behind, still showing off their greenery.

Leaves change along the Appalachian Trail in the Frederick City Watershed. Photo by Grace Muller.

Central Region

Melissa Carson, Park Ranger at Patapsco Valley State Park in Baltimore, Howard and Carroll counties

Interestingly enough, there are areas that still look very green compared to others, such as the Hollofield Overlook . The wind on Wednesday shook many leaves from the trees, so there are noticeable gaps in the forest now.

Morgan Run. Photo by Melissa Carson.

Southern Region

Elizabeth Klein, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Office of Communications

There is more color showing in the leaves compared to last week — midpoint is the best way to describe the state of change.

Colors are at the midpoint at Franklin Point State Park in southern Anne Arundel County. Photo by Elizabeth Klein.

Eastern Region

Joanna Trojanowski, Park Ranger at Harriet Tubman State Park and Visitor Center, Dorchester County

The leaves are still starting the change, working towards the midpoint at Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park with bald cypress and sweet gum taking the lead.

Eastern/Northeast Region

Anthony Burrows, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Eastern Shore/Cecil County

As you work your way up Route 213 on the Eastern Shore you go from mostly green in Talbot county to almost peak in Cecil. When you make the turn north at Chesapeake College off Route 50 the soybean fields are a bright yellow against the blue sky. You can see for miles and dotted along the tree lines are traces of fall color, you can tell that things are about to change. Up the road as you cross the Chester River the scene evolves. As expected, it’s not stunning, but there are bright spots.

A tree-lined drive along Route 213 on the Eastern Shore. Photo by Anthony Burrows.

At Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Cecil County, it’s clear that fall has arrived in the northern part of Maryland. There’s still lots of green, but yellows are taking over. Some trees have dropped their leaves, sycamores and poplars are starting to show their branches. But dogwoods and pear trees are bright red and look brilliant. When you walk the trails, the crunching sound and smell of the leaves tell your senses it’s fall. This weekend could be the best time to see this part of Maryland for fall colors.

Peaceful views await visitors at the Fair Hill Nature Center. Photo by Anthony Burrows.

Recreational Spotlight

Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill – October 17 – 20

It’s the place to be in October! The rolling hills and fall colors are a perfect setting for this world class event. There are activities Thursday through Sunday. Each day features equestrians from around the world competing in the the sport of Eventing, comprising three phases: Dressage, Cross-Country and Show Jumping. Other fun activities for the whole family take place against the spacious backdrop of Fair Hill Natural Resource Management Area For a full schedule of events and activities, visit the Maryland 5-Star website.

Celestial Report

Photo courtesy NASA

We start off with a supermoon, the biggest of 2024! While the exact time of the full moon was 7:28 a.m. Thursday morning, it will rise in Maryland shortly after dusk the next few days. At a distance of 222,000 miles away from Earth, this is the closest of any full moon this year. It is also the Hunter’s Moon, a name derived from Native Americans, as it was a signal to prepare for winter by collecting food and storing it away. The moon will set around dawn (7:23 a.m. on Friday) — look west-northwest. Sometimes the moonset is the most impressive part of a full moon, so set that alarm.

On the evening of October 20 into the morning hours of October 21, try to catch the Orionid meteor shower. It will be at peak, so you could see 20 an hour. Look for the constellation Orion in the eastern sky. The Orionids are produced when Earth passes through a cloud of small particles dropped by repeated passages of Comet Halley along its orbit.

Also on October 21 in the pre-dawn hours, you may see the Leonis Minorids meteor shower. Look towards Leo, you can also try to catch Mercury.

On October 24 look for the comet C/2024 S1 (ATLAS). It will be as close to earth as it gets, 81.8 million miles (.88 AU). You’d have to stack the Empire State Building 286,303,855 times to reach it. That’s a rough estimate of course. Look east, just before sunrise.